Professional Installers, Inc. and Five Star Installations Announce Strategic Partnership in Alabama

Professional Installers, Inc (PI) and 5 Star Installations, LLC (5 Star) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership to provide office furniture installation services in the Southeastern U.S. This partnership combines PI’s 36 years of contract furniture, demountable wall installation services and project management expertise with 5 Star’s experience with all furniture systems, quality management, local market presence and workforce.

The strategic partnership will enable Professional Installers to immediately expand geographic coverage and stability for existing clients and relationships already in place in the Alabama, Tennessee and Atlanta markets. As an MBE Certified installation company, 5 Star will enhance capabilities when clients are faced with the task of meeting the demands of diversity goals with a quality workforce.

Company CEO Aubrey Kimberling remarked, “This partnership started as a conversation between our President, Steve Giacin and Conrad Carrington on how to meet the expanding needs of the region. Steve has extensive experience in starting out of market businesses and through careful and thoughtful planning, this concept developed into a business strategy forming the partnership. 5 Star Installations President, Conrad Carrington added, “Customer service is 5 Star’s top priority and this partnership with Professional Installers will bring incredible value to all of our customers.”

PI is a member in a nationwide “Best Practices” consortium known as Facilities Services Network (FSN). This group of 22 of the largest and most innovative furniture installation companies gathers twice annually to share best practices and performance benchmarking. In addition to FSN, Professional Installers, Inc. is also a member of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) St. Louis Chapter as well as the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council.

Professional Installers, Inc., installs contract furniture for the commercial real estate, corporate relocation, move management and property management industries. Additionally, Professional Installers, Inc., has two separate facilities providing 166,000 square feet for warehousing contract furniture for inventory, asset management and corporate relocation programs.