Promotion & Leadership Change Within Bazan Painting Co.

Val Perales

Bazan Painting Company is undergoing some exciting changes. Val Perales, current­­­­­­­­ ­­­­­­Vice President of Commercial projects, is being promoted to the role of President.

In this role, Val will continue with his day-to-day responsibilities, while moving into more of a leadership role that is well-deserved.

Kevin White

Kevin White is being promoted to Senior Vice President and will be working closely with Val in leadership of the company during this exciting transition.

Former president, Walter Bazan Jr. will be assuming the title of Chairman. These changes are to acknowledge the performance of Val and Kevin and move the company into future leadership.

Walter Bazan Jr.

Bazan is anticipating a smooth and seamless transition as they continue to serve their loyal customers and work hard to provide the best in service and craftsmanship.