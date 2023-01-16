Promotion of Meredith Greene at BEX Construction Services

Meredith Greene, who joined BEX Construction Services as office manager in 2019, was recently promoted to director of human resources and administration. A member of the firm’s Executive Leadership Committee, Greene helps drive processes, systems and organizational development for BEX Construction Services.

Greene empowers others with the strong support networks she puts in place for the entire BEX team and her passion for service to clients and effective collaboration between field and office. She earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with emphases in political science, history and communications from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Greene is engaged in friend-raising and fund-raising for Youth In Need and the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri. Her industry participation extends to the Building Owners & Managers Association, for which she has co-chaired the Golf Prize Committee, and the Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce, where she is active on two committees. She is also a member of St. Louis Forum.

Prior to her career in construction, Greene led operations for retail stores in 14 markets across California, Oregon and Washington, successfully driving key performance indicators.

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services ranks as the St. Louis region’s second-fastest growing private company. It has been recognized three times by members of the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council as General Contractor of the Year (2022, 2020 and 2019). As a service-oriented firm, BEX tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. BEX is active in the commercial, educational / institutional, health care, industrial / process, restaurant, retail and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.