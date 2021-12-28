QuikTrip Purchases Property at Olive and North and South in University City

University City has announced the purchase by QuikTrip Corporation of property at 7579 Olive Blvd. to construct an approximately 5,000-square-foot QuikTrip convenience store and six unit fuel facility. Located near the intersection of Olive and North and South, the new QuikTrip location expects to provide more than a dozen full- and part-time jobs when it opens in late 2022. The property was purchased for $1.1 million from University City.

“We are excited to welcome QuikTrip to University City,” said City Manager Gregory Rose. “The new store and fuel facility will enhance this intersection and add convenience for residents and visitors.”

University City was incorporated on September 4, 1906 by founder Edward Gardner Lewis, as a city of learning, culture and beautiful neighborhoods. This diverse community of about 34,000 residents provides welcoming neighborhoods, thriving business districts, and is a great place to live, learn, work and be entertained. More information is available at www.ucitymo.org.

