Ranken Offers Scholarships to Students Involved in Canceled SkillsUSA Competition

Ranken Technical College has announced that any high school student, nationwide, who qualified and registered for a state-level SkillsUSA competition will receive an automatic $2,000 scholarship if they attend Ranken in the upcoming fall semester.

Each year SkillsUSA holds local, state and national competitions to identify the most talented high school students in various vocational areas. State and national competitions were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Ranken is granting these $2,000 scholarships for Fall 2020 to all students from across the nation who were qualified and registered for the state competitions.

The funds may be used for any of Ranken’s Automotive, Construction, Electrical, Information Technology or Manufacturing programs. Those who are interested in claiming the scholarships should contact Ranken’s Financial Aid Office at financialaid@ranken.edu.

SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations, and for further education. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel. More than 365,000 students and advisors join SkillsUSA each year, organized within more than 19,000 local classrooms at 4,600 schools in 53 state and territorial associations. In 2018-19, 20,926 teachers served as professional members and SkillsUSA advisors. Combining alumni membership, the total number reached last year was 427,432. SkillsUSA has served more than 13.5 million members since its founding in 1965.

Ranken Technical College is a private, non-profit, degree-granting institution of higher learning whose primary mission is to provide the comprehensive education and training necessary to prepare students for employment and advancement in a variety of technical fields. More information can be found at ranken.edu.