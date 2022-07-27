Reed Burkett Lighting Design Recognized as Top Workplace for Women

Reed Burkett Lighting Design (RBLD), a St. Louis-based lighting firm, has been recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL) as a top place for women to work in the fifth annual Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.

Reed Burkett Lighting Design was recognized as one of 24 St. Louis employers that demonstrate a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies, and best practices in four areas of workplace gender equity – leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention.

Currently, 50% of RBLD Principals and 100% of RBLD Senior Designers are women. The WBE certified firm offers a flexible work environment, including the ability to set a schedule that provides work/life balance. A generous Parental Leave policy offers eight weeks paid for new parents by birth, surrogacy, or adoption.

Principal Lisa Reed is a passionate advocate for diversity in lighting as well as supporting working moms and women reentering the workplace. She founded Ladies of Lighting in St. Louis and helped expand WILD (Women in Lighting + Design) across the US. She received the 2014 IES Presidential Award for her work with Emerging Professionals. In 2020, she was named by St. Louis Construction News and Review (CNR) as one of the top 20 women in construction in St. Louis.

“Design is all about looking at things differently. Different perspectives are needed and that’s also why we need more women and diversity in lighting design,” said Reed.

To be considered for the award, firms had to meet the following requirements:

Minimum of 28 percent of top leadership roles held by women

Minimum of 25 percent of women in the top 10 percent of the most highly compensated employees

Starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage

Family-friendly flexible work policies, including flexible working schedules as well as work-from-home and telecommuting options

Two or more weeks of paid family and/or parental leave

Development and advancement programs to recruit, retain and promote female employees

To access the full report, visit wfstl.org.

In 2022, Envision Lighting Design, headed by Lisa J. Reed, and Randy Burkett Lighting Design merged to form Reed Burkett Lighting Design (RBLD). Serving local St. Louis and national clients, RBLD specializes in cultural, outdoor environment, commercial, higher education, healthcare, hospitality, retail and institutional projects. The versatile team of design professionals is equipped to manage the complete range of lighting design services, from initial conceptual development through final project completion, for projects of all sizes. RLBD is a ​​certified Women Business Enterprise with the State of Missouri, City of St. Louis and the State of Illinois. The firm also is certified with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). For more information, visit rbldi.com.

