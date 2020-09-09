Reinforce and Celebrate Our Shared Commitment to Safety During National Construction Safety Week

Every year during Construction Safety Week, construction companies reinforce and celebrate their shared commitment to safety with safety meetings, equipment demonstrations, job tours and more. Members are invited to join the AGC next week and bring Safety Week 2020 to life at their company by planning events on your projects and in your offices.

Click HERE to access and download all of the tools and resources you’ll need to get started on planning your activities, including tips, best practices and all of the Safety Week branded materials you’ll need to support your events and communication. In addition, please complete this FORM to let AGC know if you would allow media to come and cover your safety week stand down event. Having media attend and cover these events is an invaluable way to demonstrate to a far larger audience the industry’s commitment to safety.

Certificates of participation can also be obtained during and after safety week by completing this FORM (opens September 14, 2020). If you have any questions about Construction Safety Week, please contact my colleagues Kevin Cannon (kevin.cannon@agc.org) and Nazia Shah (Nazia.shah@agc.org). And if you have questions about inviting the media to your event, please contact Brian Turmail at brian.turmail@agc.org.

The more firms that participate in National Construction Safety Week, the more we will be able to reassure leaders and future workers that this industry offers safe and rewarding career opportunities and remains essential.

Thank you in advance for your support and involvement.