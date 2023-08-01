Reinhardt Construction & S. M. Wilson & Co. Joint Venture Selected as Construction Manager at Risk for Columbia Public Schools’ Building Program

The Joint Venture team of Reinhardt Construction, LLC (Columbia) and S. M. Wilson & Co., known as Reihnardt/Wilson, has been selected as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for Columbia Public Schools’ bond program aimed to improve and expand the district’s facilities. Over the coming year, Reinhardt/Wilson and the architect team, DLR Group and SOA, will provide pre-construction and design services, respectively, in order to maximize the project budget, establish plans for various projects and hire project teams.

The projects will include renovations and new construction at the Columbia Area Career Center, an addition at Battle Elementary School and construction of a new elementary school next to the John Warner Middle School campus. Design and pre-construction services will begin immediately. Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024. With portions of work occurring on occupied campuses, a primary focus will be ensuring safety as well as minimizing disruptions to students and campus operations.

Funding for these projects comes from a no-tax-rate-increase bond referendum, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in April 2022. Located in Boone County, Columbia Public Schools is accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and as the fifth largest school district in Missouri serves more than 18,500 students.

Reinhardt Construction and S. M. Wilson formed a Joint Venture in 1992 to pursue building opportunities in Mid-Missouri. Over the past 20 years, Reihnardt/Wilson has completed more than $300 million in projects for clients such as Boone Hospital Center, University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia College and Special Olympics.

As the area leader in public school construction, S. M. Wilson’s Pre-K to 12th grade education project expertise includes $1.5 billion in local work for over 65 schools in more than 30 school districts, including construction of more than 6,000 classrooms.

The firm has managed $3.6 billion in CMAR projects with 80% of the firm’s education work utilizing this delivery method. S. M. Wilson is currently working on school build programs for Francis Howell School District, Ladue School District, Pattonville School District and Hallsville School District.

Reinhardt is headquartered in Columbia and has been building in Mid-Missouri since 1957. In February 2021, P.J. Hoerr, Inc. acquired Reinhardt Construction and took over operational control. Reinhardt is a general contractor serving the Mid-Missouri Area. For more information, visit https://reinhardtconstructionllc.com.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.