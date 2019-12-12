River City Business Park signs JGB Enterprises

National supplier of industrial hoses expands to fill 50,000 square feet in park’s first building

JLL’s industrial brokerage team announced today that JGB Enterprises has signed a lease agreement for 50,000 square feet in River City Business Park, a planned business park development along the Mississippi River near the Carondelet neighborhood in south St. Louis city. JLL is the exclusive broker for the project.

JGB is a supplier of hoses for agriculture, firefighting, oilfields and other heavy-duty industrial uses. The company is moving from a 15,000-square-foot space in St. Louis County into the River City park.

The company’s tenancy will leave approximately 75,000 square feet remaining in the park’s Building 1, the first of up to five planned buildings on the River City site. Upon full completion, the park is expected to offer a total of 725,000 square feet of space, with build-to-suit light industrial, warehouse, manufacturing, distribution, and office/flex capabilities.

The industrial park is situated on one of the largest pieces of vacant ground remaining in the city of St. Louis. Its developer, Green Street Development, offers institutional scale development in an infill urban location, with access to rail and four major interstates – I-55, I-44, I-255/270 and I-70.

“River City is unique as an infill urban location with the quality and scale of a suburban industrial business park development,” said Pat Reilly with JLL. “For occupiers whose customer base demands a central location within the metropolitan St. Louis area, River City represents an excellent opportunity to serve those customers while enabling a broad geographic draw for their employee base.”

River City Business Park is located on the site of the former Carondelet Coke facility and is a fully remediated “brownfield” site. Green Street is working to build a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified business park. That certification comes with assurances that the project was designed and built with a “green” footprint – including energy conservation, water efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction and indoor environmental quality.