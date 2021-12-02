Robert Hoffman, AIA, Named Managing Principal at Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, has hired Robert A. Hoffman, AIA, as the managing principal for the firm’s Portland office. In his role, Hoffman will oversee the operations, project development and staffing in Portland, as well as focus on growing the firm’s national footprint in the hospitality, multi-family, senior living, retail and commercial office markets.

“What a tremendous advantage to have Robert on board leading and enhancing the capabilities of our talented architects and designers,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “Very rarely do we have the opportunity to bring on such a highly experienced executive architect and are thrilled for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Oculus Inc. entered the Portland hospitality market in 2017 and has since built its practice there and along the west coast as a full-service architectural and interiors design firm. While Oculus now serves all markets from its Portland office, the firm’s West coast presence maintains a heavy concentration in hospitality work. Recently completed projects include the firm’s first out of ground hotel located in Seaside, Ore., and the guest room interiors for the Woodlark Hotel in Portland, which was named a finalist for the International Interior Design Association’s (IIDA) Interior Design Competition.

“Oculus has a demonstrated strength in delivering high profile, unique hospitality environments, so the opportunity to join the firm was an obvious decision for me,” said Hoffman. “I am truly excited to bring our team’s energy and abilities to our clients’ projects!”

Hoffman brings more than 30 years of architectural practice and professional association leadership including business planning and operations, resource management, market strategies, public outreach, communications, and staff development. Prior to joining Oculus Inc., Hoffman most recently served as managing principal for a Portland-based architecture firm, responsible for overseeing and supporting the design-build delivery of projects in the hospitality, entertainment, and residential market sectors.

Hoffman also served as the executive vice president and CEO of American Institute of Architects’ Portland and Oregon Chapters from 2014 to 2019, where he oversaw program development and operations for 1,500 members and industry partners. Hoffman has a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Design from the College of Design at North Carolina State University.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities, and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

