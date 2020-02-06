Roeslein Poland Supports Local School Teams on Their Journey towards Excellence

As a project-driven company, Roeslein believes in the power of teamwork. They also believe in supporting local organizations in the communities we call home around the world. Recently, the Dębno, Poland office provided some financial support and encouragement to the ATLAS Sports Club of the Elementary Public School in Wola Debinska, Poland to help them continue their journey to be better team players and members of the local community.

“Roeslein & Associates is proud to be able to provide this donation to the ATLAS Sports Club.” Rob Campbell, Divisional President – Global Manufacturing, stated. “This donation is a great representation of our new 2020 initiative: The Roeslein Way.”

Campbell continued, “We are committed to making a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work, and we are honored to have been able to give back to a great organization through our Poland office.”

Roeslein’s Dębno office is currently engaged in several projects located around Europe including Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, and France. They have expanded their manufacturing & fabrication capabilities to include structural and process pipe fabrication, coolant filter systems, conveyor manufacturing, electrical panel fabrication and unitizing, as well as pre-assembly activities. Roeslein Poland also supports its projects by installing the products and systems they build.

Roeslein & Associates was founded in 1990, specializing in engineering, modular fabrication and construction services. The company has product offerings in both the container manufacturing industry and the process and energy sectors with annual revenues over $250 million. To find out more, please visit www.roeslein.com.