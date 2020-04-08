Ronald Tindall, Jr. Named New President of the TRRA

Ronald Tindall, Jr. was named the new President of the TRRA this week. He replaces outgoing President Mike McCarthy, who retired at the end of March. Ron comes to the TRRA from Trans-Global Solutions where he was the company’s Compliance Officer. Prior to that, Ron spent over 20 years with the Union Pacific where he started as a brakeman/conductor/engineer and rose through the ranks serving most recently as General Superintendent in the Western Region. As General Superintendent he directed 1,600 employees and managed a budget of $150 million. He was responsible for overseeing the largest interchange location on the Western Region which includes areas of Oregon, Washington, California, Canada and Idaho. Ron is known for leading dramatic turnarounds and reducing costs by developing cultures of accountability, problem solving and risk management. As General Superintendent, he was responsible for reducing the reportable injury rate from 2.65 to 1.32 in just eight months and was able to trim the budget by $4.6 million.

“Ron brings his years of railroading experience back to St. Louis where he started his career in 1998. Ron’s leadership, training and expertise in Continuous Improvement and LEAN will be important to the continued growth and success of the TRRA and efficient operation of the third largest rail hub in the U.S,” according to TRRA Chief Legal Officer and Director of Corporate Affairs Asim Raza. “We are excited to have him lead our Railroad during this time of economic uncertainty in our nation and unprecedented infrastructure renewal of our system”.

Ron received his BS in Criminal Justice/Pre-Law from Kentucky Wesleyan College and his MBA from Kaplan University.

The TRRA is a Class III railroad serving 80 industrial customers in the St. Louis region and provides interchange services to Class I railroads serving the East and West Coasts and the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. These services provide cost efficient transportation options to area businesses and is a critical hub for connecting the St. Louis region to the national and global market place.