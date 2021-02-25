RoofTech Consulting, Inc. Moves Headquarters to New Location

New Location satisfies growing consulting brands’ needs

Prokopf Holdings, the St. Louis, MO based parent company to RoofTech Consulting, announces its move to a new location in Webster Groves. The new headquarters will house RoofTech Consulting newly formed sister company, PaveTech Consulting.

The new 3,500 square-foot facility provides additional space for the expanding organization. The space includes space to hold educational speaking events and much needed room for added staff.

“We are excited for the new opportunities, resources and space this new facility will provide for RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting during this time of growth.” said Cale Prokopf, President of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting. “This new facility allows us to continue meeting our company goals while servicing our expanding client list.”

As the construction industry continues to evolve, RoofTech Consulting, Inc. continues to grow and adapt as a leader. Recognizing a market need, the team introduced PaveTech Consulting in 2020. PaveTech Consulting, an independent, consulting, testing and speaking group specializes in the proper repair, maintenance and design of new and existing roadways, parking lots and parking structures. In addition to design, PaveTech Consulting also performs many quality assurance site visits to ensure the project is carried out efficiently and correctly the first time.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.