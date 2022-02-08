RoofTech & PaveTech Consulting, Inc. Expand Team and Market Focus

Keith Myers appointed Vice President of Business Development to support Southwest Market

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc., a St. Louis-based, independent, third-party consulting group, adds Keith Myers as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Myers will focus on building up additional markets, allowing the companies to expand their focus to the Southwest and Central regions of the country.

Myers has more than 40 years of experience in the building enclosure sector. He most recently served as general manager of IWR North America and executive vice president of MHS Legacy Group, where he was instrumental in expanding the companies into new sectors and geographic markets.

“As we look for additional opportunities to build new relationships, we are fortunate to have Keith Myers on board,” said Cale Prokopf, president of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc. “His years of experience and knowledge within the industry have proven to be invaluable assets and we are excited to see how they translate to RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting success.”

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting have historically focused on existing structures, along with building relationships with owners and property managers. Myers will be supporting the companies on an additional focus geared towards consulting on new construction developments and working as a partner to general contractors.

The goal is to ensure the building enclosures, both vertical and horizontal scopes, are being installed correctly the first time. This will lessen the life cycle cost of a building or parking garage and be much more cost effective in the long run.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.

