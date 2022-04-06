RoofTech & PaveTech Consulting, Inc. Hire David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development

David Barnes appointed Vice President of Business Development to support building client relationships

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc., a St. Louis-based, independent, third-party consulting group, appoints David Barnes as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Barnes will focus on growing the business in additional markets.

“Barnes is an excellent addition to have on board,” said Cale Prokopf, president of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc. “His experience and skill set in business development and client acquisitions are invaluable assets for RoofTech and PaveTech.”

Before joining RoofTech & PaveTech, Barnes most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Inland Coatings. Prior to this, Barnes worked as a Business Development Manager for the Soprema Group, where he was instrumental in increasing sales, creating new strategies, and implementing new product lines. Barnes brings with him 20 years of experience producing sales and revenue growth, relationship building, and new market development, as well as project management history for roofing and waterproofing jobs.

“As we continue to expand our focus to different regions across the country, David will be key to ensuring the success of this effort.” continued Prokopf.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.

