RoofTech & PaveTech Consulting, Inc. Hire Three New Staff Members

RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc., the St. Louis based, independent, third party consulting groups recently added three new staff members to the growing team. Nicholas Ehlers, Bobby Kurtzeborn and Jason Mills, all three St. Louis natives, were hired as RoofTech Consulting’s newest project consultants.

In their new roles as project consultants, Kurtzeborn, Ehlers and Miles are responsible for field work, along with associated reporting and documentation. These assignments can include but are not limited, to site assessments, forensic testing, infrared thermography, electronic leak detection and construction quality assurance.

“RoofTech Consulting, Inc. continually grew year-over-year for the last 20 years. As a result of our success, we added PaveTech Consulting, Inc and multiple people to our existing staff,” said Cale Prokopf, president of RoofTech and PaveTech Consulting, Inc. “We are dedicated to continually evaluating the ever-evolving construction and building enclosure landscape. Adding Jason, Bobby and Nick is our response to the growing market and our clients’ needs. We are excited to see how they contribute to our continued growth.”

Bobby Kurtzeborn joins RoofTech Consulting, Inc. with more than 13 years of professional project management, program development, leadership and revenue management from Enterprise Holdings. He is a graduate of St. Louis University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Nicholas Ehlers, graduate of Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, has developed his craft of project management and architectural review through his previous position as an Engineering Consultant with Intertek.

Jason Miles, project manager for RoofTech Consulting, joins the team with a Bachelor of Science in Technology of Construction Management from Missouri State University and more than 10 years of experience in construction management.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides infrared thermography, FM 1-52 uplift testing, ASTM flood testing and electronic leak detection. As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide evaluations with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

About PaveTech Consulting

PaveTech Consulting, Inc. was created in 2020 in response to the growing market need of an independent, third party paving consultant. PaveTech Consulting specializes in the management and design of new or existing roadways, parking lots, ADA designs and parking structures. For more information, visit https://pavetechconsulting.com/.

