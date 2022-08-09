Roslyn Croft Recognized for Most Influential Business Women Award

Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Croft chairs Tarlton’s Diversity Committee and is considered an influencer of change at the firm, as well as in the Greater St. Louis community. She is a respected leader known for her dedication to educating and empowering diverse firms and people entering the workforce. Croft plays an active role in fostering the AGC of America’s Culture of Care initiative at Tarlton, meeting with new employees to introduce the initiative’s principles and practices to build a more inclusive work environment. The City of St. Louis often refers other firms to Croft and to Tarlton as a trusted diversity resource.

Under Croft’s leadership, Tarlton has participated in inclusion trainings facilitated by Art of Adaption, a leading equity, inclusion, and strategic culture training and consulting firm, for both office and field personnel. Most recently, 75 Tarlton employees and subcontractors attended a training held at Tarlton’s largest staffed jobsite, the Washington University School of Medicine New Research Parking Garage.

Croft also led the Tarlton team that spearheaded the first “Thinking Beyond Today” Career Resource Center in partnership with BJC HealthCare in 2019. Based on the success of the pilot project, a new resource center opened at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Campus Renewal Project in March 2022. The center, operating out of a construction trailer on the Siteman Cancer Center project at Northwest HealthCare in North County, welcomed 335 visitors from St. Louis-area schools and organizations, providing them with knowledge and resources about jobs and career paths in construction and health care.

Croft is active in industry affiliations and events that further advance opportunities to be more inclusive, which includes serving on the AGC of Missouri Diversity Committee; AGC of Missouri Education Foundation; St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Diversity Committee; PEOPLE Advisory Board; and St. Louis Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. Croft also serves on the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

Photo Above: Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., (right), has been named one of the Most Influential Business Women in 2022 by the St. Louis Business Journal. Recognized for her work and outreach in the construction industry to provide education, empower diverse firms and build a more inclusive work environment, Croft also is a familiar presence at industry events, including a recent Build My Future career fair sponsored by the AGC of Missouri. Delicia Simpson, a laborer with Tarlton, who is active in encouraging women to enter the construction trades, is pictured at left. Photo courtesy of Tarlton Corp.

