Ross & Baruzzini Grows Security Practice with Addition of Leading Cybersecurity Expert

Ross & Baruzzini , a leading global technology design and consultancy firm, has added cybersecurity expert Anca Pop-Charles .

As an information security, compliance and IT consultant, Pop-Charles brings expertise in risk assessment and mitigation, cybersecurity, policy and procedure development, information security and compliance programs to help clients respond to cybersecurity threats and strengthen their security position. Before joining Ross & Baruzzini, Pop-Charles founded and was managing principal consultant at Striker Advisory , Franklin, Tenn., where she served two of the nation’s leading healthcare companies, Emdeon (now Change Healthcare) and Hospital Corporation of America.

“We are excited to bring Anca on board at this critical time in our company’s growth,” said Brian Coulombe , principal of security and director of operations with Ross & Baruzzini. “Cybersecurity is an area of expertise that is applicable across the firm and will add to our existing capabilities in all markets. The addition of Pop-Charles demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class security solutions while adding new cyber and digital capabilities to meet the critical needs of our diverse clientele.”

Pop-Charles joins an established security consulting and engineering team that has been in practice for over 55 years, providing planning and design of physical and electronic security systems for diverse clients including the World Trade Center , New York Stock Exchange , Metropolitan Museum of Art , Madison Square Garden and Sandy Hook Elementary School .

Pop-Charles holds a master’s degree in business administration from Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s business administration degree in computer information systems from Eastern Michigan University .

About Ross & Baruzzini

A premier technology, consulting and design firm, Ross & Baruzzini provides advanced solutions that enhance the quality of life in the communities where we live, learn, commute, work and visit. The firm operates from headquarters in St. Louis with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, New Haven, Conn., New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Mexico City. Discover where innovation is made personal at rossbar.com