Ruby Red’s BBQ Expanding Los Angeles Location in 2022, Looking to Bring Concept to Other Markets

Ruby Red’s BBQ, a new Texas-style barbeque restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb of La Habra, California, is expanding. Steve Williamson, owner of Ruby Red’s BBQ, Majestic Retail Group and Williamson General Contracting, worked with Oculus Inc., an award-winning architecture and interior design firm based in St. Louis, to open the first 2,200-square-foot retail space for Ruby Red’s BBQ in August 2021.

Due to high demand, the original restaurant at 1841-B West Imperial Highway in La Habra will be expanding into an adjacent 1300 SF retail space. Oculus Inc. is serving as the architect and designer of the expansion, which will support the brand’s catering, online ordering pick-up, carry-out and in-house bakery operations. The western saloon inspired expansion will also include the addition of dine-in seating, with several more intimate, private booths, as well as space for local musicians to perform.

“People absolutely love the restaurant, its design and finishes, and the overall concept behind Ruby Red’s BBQ,” Williamson said. “The overwhelmingly positive response to the Ruby Red’s BBQ debut is truly a dream come true. Our goal is for customers to feel like they are coming home when they visit, and we can’t wait to bring this experience to other cities as well.”

Ruby Red’s BBQ offers unique incentives for customers, including interactive giving back programs that allow guests to become ambassadors to the restaurant and the community through the “Take My Seat” program, the “Cover Those in Need” homemade blanket program, the “Handmade Toys” first responders program and the “Hats off to You” program. The restaurant also has a philanthropic arm that supports a local battered women’s shelter and food bank with monetary and regular food donations allowing customers to be a part of the restaurant’s community efforts.

“We are so happy with the success Steve has had with the first location of Ruby Red’s BBQ,” said Brian Kern, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, principal and retail director at Oculus Inc. “We were honored to get to bring a vision to life that Steve has had for 30 years and look forward to continue working with Steve and Williamson General Contracting on additional Ruby Red’s locations and other franchise projects.”

For Ruby Red’s BBQ’s first brick-and-mortar location, Oculus Inc. transformed an existing 2,200-square-foot in-line retail space into a fast-casual restaurant that marries counter-service ordering with a rustic-chic dining experience. In addition to providing full-service architectural concepts and interior design for the first location, Oculus Inc. developed and implemented new branding standards, including logos, storefront signage, taglines, menus, uniform design, and brand merchandising, such as BBQ sauce labels and t-shirts, that are available for purchase on-site. The expanded retail space has an anticipated opening in spring of 2022.

Williamson owns and operates over a dozen restaurant chain locations, including Robeks Juice, Signature Sandwich Shop, Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

