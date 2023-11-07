Russell Awarded St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Project

ST. LOUIS, MO – Midwest-based Russell, a commercial construction and real estate development firm, has been awarded the contract for construction of the $48 million St. Louis Community College Forest Park Transportation Center.

This flagship project, a cornerstone in educational and workforce development for the St. Louis metro area, is a key component of the STLCC Transformed Initiative, centered around modernizing facilities and programming to meet the job training and retaining demands of Missouri.

The Transportation Center, located on the southern section of the campus, will replace an existing parking lot and redefine collaborative learning for automotive technology, diesel technology and CDL-A professional truck driving programs. The 79,000-square-foot facility will consolidate STLCC’s automotive, diesel and truck-driving programs under one roof. A 36,000-square-foot fleet parking lot and 193,000-square-foot truck driving lot are also within the project’s scope. Collaborative spaces, break areas, and group workspaces will facilitate a dynamic learning environment for both credit and non-credit students. Flexible classrooms and adaptable lobby areas are designed to meet student needs and serve as a central hub for hosting events and classes for external organizations.

STLCC broke ground in late October. A significant feature of the Transportation Center is the specialized garage equipped with bays designed for standard vehicles and large trucks. The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2025.

“Our commitment to St. Louis is highlighted in our commitment to partnering with St. Louis Community College on this transportation building project,” said Mat Stack, St. Louis market president for Russell. “Workforce development is critical to a thriving metro. Being a part of this project aligns with Russell’s desire to continue to build great people, relationships and communities.”

Russell’s portfolio includes higher education construction projects collectively totally more than $372 million and manufacturing projects totaling more than $1.2 billion.