Russell Welcomes Newest Executive Team Member

Matthew Stack Joins as President – St. Louis

Russell is proud to announce the addition of Matthew Stack as the President of Russell’s St. Louis office.

Matthew comes to Russell with over 19+ years of real estate industry experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Prior to joining Russell, Matthew was most recently the Director of Development & Operations with US Capital Development, and previously the Managing Director of Koch Development, focused on the executive management of all development activities and operations of the privately held commercial real estate development company.

In this role, Matthew will develop the strategy for growth of the St. Louis office and collaborate with operational project leaders to ensure we are executing with excellence, every time. Matthew will also be a key leader of real estate development activities for Russell and be instrumental in mentoring and developing the next generation of leaders.

“The interrelationship between the traditional general contractor providing construction services and the developer led activities to build communities and projects has always intrigued me. In today’s real estate construction and development environment, I’m a believer that there needs to be a trusted, collaborative relationship between these disciplines and the lines between them are blurring. This trend is what has brought me to Russell, and what I’m most excited about growing personally and professionally. The entrepreneurial spirit, the background of the company including its history and current leadership, the team members, and its desire to grow is what solidified my interest in Russell. My focus will be on increasing the trajectory of the St. Louis office into being a market leader in the area, as well as expanding into other strategic markets in the future,” Matthew shared.

A life-long resident of the St. Louis metro, Matthew is passionate about serving his community through roles with various organizations, including as a current board member for the World Pediatric Project. Matthew holds a Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Truman University. Outside of work, Matthew has been married to his lovely wife, Erin, for 21 years and they share two daughters, ages 17 and 12.

Matthew officially started with Russell on August 15th and is located in the St. Louis office at 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 1100, St. Louis, MO 63105.

Established in 1983, Russell is a regional and national provider of commercial construction and development services, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City. Russell has delivered more than $3 billion in projects across 33 states and remains dedicated to creating more than a project – we are building great people, relationships, and communities. For more information on Russell, please visit our corporate website at www.russellco.com.

Share this: Tweet



