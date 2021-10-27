Ryan Corrigan Named President of St. Louis-based Lyon Sheet Metal

Modular Pre-Fabrication, Energy Efficiency and Pandemic-Driven Air Flow Innovations Will Guide Century-Old Firm’s Future

Ryan Corrigan has been named president of Lyon Sheet Metal, Inc. as the St. Louis firm begins its second century of fabricating, supplying and installing HVAC systems for new construction and renovations. Founded in 1922, Lyon Sheet Metal will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. It is a precision fabricator and installer of sheet metal products and has the largest sheet metal fabrication operation in the Midwest. The firm serves industrial, institutional, higher education, healthcare and commercial industries.

“The next 100 years of Lyon Sheet Metal will apply technology advances in the industry and innovation born from how HVAC has had to adapt to the pandemic,” noted Corrigan. “New operational guidelines on air flow during pandemics, new pre-fabrication capabilities, and continued innovation advancing energy efficient systems are shaping our future.”

Headquartered in south St. Louis, Lyon Sheet Metal operates 200,000 square feet of fabrication, pre-fabrication, and modular assembly facilities at two locations. Its facilities include state-of-the-art water jet and laser cutting, full insulation coil lines, as well as multiple welding bays, half-inch thick roll and break press machines, and a multi-discipline modular prefabrication assembly warehouse with full building information modeling (BIM) to engineer HVAC systems. Lyon Sheet Metal employs ten office staff and more than 50 field staff, including the highly skilled and safe workforce of Sheet Metal Workers Local 36.

“We have a great partnership with Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 and are leveraging the advanced skills developed at its pioneering high-tech training center,” said Corrigan. “Combined with our investment in talent, tools and technology, we are in a great position to adapt and innovate to meet all commercial HVAC needs.”

Lyon Sheet Metal has engineered, supplied and installed HVAC systems for several benchmark projects locally and nationally, including:

Holcim Cement Plant in Bloomsdale, Mo., St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., Bayer Technology Building Chesterfield, Mo., AT&T Building in St. Louis, Mo., BJC Institute of Health at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. & Washington University School of Medicine Neuroscience Research Building in St. Louis, Mo.

A native St. Louisan, Corrigan comes to Lyon Sheet Metal from New Orleans-based Bernhard, one of the largest privately-owned engineering and contracting firms in the nation and one of the leading energy service providers. Corrigan was vice president of strategy for Bernhard and developed several of the firm’s public-private-partnership (P3) projects, while also managing the company’s merger and acquisition strategies.

Corrigan serves on the board of the Missouri Energy Initiative, which sets energy policy for Missouri. He is former president of the St. Louis chapter of the Association of Energy Engineers. In addition, he has also served a preliminary judge and mentor for Arch Grants, an organization that accelerates economic development by providing equity-free grants to entrepreneurs. Corrigan was co-founder and president of Strange Cares, a non-profit based in St. Louis that provides opportunity and mentorship to disadvantaged youth.

Corrigan is a registered professional engineer in the state of Missouri and a certified energy manager. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia and a master’s in business administration from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

For more information on Lyon Sheet Metal visit https://lyonshtmtl.com/.

Share this: Tweet



