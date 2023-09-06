Ryan Spinner joins Mia Rose Holdings as Business & Financial Analyst

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has added Ryan Spinner of Oakville, Missouri as Business & Financial Analyst. He was promoted after completing two internships with the firm. In his role, Spinner is responsible for studying financial data to spot trends and make forecasts that will help the developer determine viable locations for new multi-family housing communities. He will focus on the firm’s current key markets of St. Louis, Northwest Arkansas, Indianapolis and Dallas as well as new potential markets. Spinner also will work with the firm’s partners to learn all aspects of the development process.

Spinner last attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and on the chancellor’s list (4.0 GPA). He graduated from St. Louis University High School (SLUH) where he was on the Dean’s List for eight semesters and was a member of the SLUH National Honor Society.

Mia Rose Holdings also develops hockey and other community sports facilities. Spinner’s involvement on those projects will draw from his experience as a member of SLUH’s hockey team when they won two state championships, and as captain of the Chesterfield Falcons U18 club hockey team when the team won the national championship.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. Since 2014, MRH has become a dominant player in fast growing markets like Northwest Arkansas, St. Louis and Indianapolis. The firm has more than 2000 units complete or underway in 12 high-end communities. MRH’s in-house team has a depth of experience providing comprehensive real estate development services from site acquisition and design oversight to scope development and in-house construction management. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org. or follow on LinkedIn.