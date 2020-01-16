S. M. Wilson Announces Retirement Of Bill Wagner, Vice President Of Healthcare

S. M. Wilson announces retirement of Vice President of Healthcare, Bill Wagner after 18 years with the company and more than 39 years in the construction industry. During his tenure at S. M. Wilson, Wagner has forged partnerships with industry leaders and built a talented healthcare project team, leaving the company in a strong position to execute strategic initiatives.

“On behalf of everyone at S. M. Wilson, I would like to thank Bill for his many contributions to our growth and success. Over the years, he has been an invaluable member of the team, providing mentorship on more than $1.1 billion in healthcare experience, building S. M. Wilson’s portfolio with BJC HealthCare, Boone Hospital and Blessing Health System and cultivating a strong foundation for S. M. Wilson’s future in the healthcare industry,” said Scott Wilson, S. M. Wilson CEO.

Moving forward, S. M. Wilson’s healthcare division will be led by a strong team of Project Directors, Brian Bea, Dean Foth and Mike Hanner. Together the trio has more than $2 billion of healthcare experience. Bea has 20 plus years of experience in healthcare working with Blessing Health System, BJC HealthCare and Mercy. Foth has 36 years of healthcare experience and has built complex programs throughout the United States created a portfolio well over $1 billion. Hanner has more than 20 years of experience and managed St. Louis’s largest healthcare project.

S. M. Wilson’s healthcare team is also comprised of an experienced pre-construction and construction team members all of which have history working with Wagner including Senior Project Manager, Matt Frank; Senior Project Manager, Kerry Lorts; Project Manager, Andrew Ahlers; Director of Pre-Construction, Drew Raasch; Director of Pre-Construction, Brian Nuehring; Senior Estimator, Paul Wilson; Project Superintendent, Wayne Callahan; Project Superintendent, Steve Lambing and Project Superintendent, Steve Timken.

Wilson states, “This team will continue to execute on our long-term growth and strategy to provide more value and personalized experience for our clients, partners and employees, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet the ever-evolving needs of the healthcare industry.”

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

