S. M. Wilson Awarded $10.5 Million Winfield R-Iv School District Building Program

S. M. Wilson & Co. has been selected by Winfield R-IV School District to perform as the Construction Management at Risk (CM at Risk) for their $10.5 million 2020 Bond Issue. Projects include a new middle school as well as several other district-wide improvements.

incite Design Studio (iDS) is the architectural firm selected for the project. Pre-Construction is already underway in collaboration with iDS and the District. Security improvements throughout the district will start immediately with the middle school construction set to begin in early 2021.

S. M. Wilson’s core values to build relationships while providing an amazing client experience along with the firm’s strong portfolio of CM at Risk K-12 building programs solidified this project. The team selected for this program recently worked together on a highly successful $7.2 million CM at Risk Bond Issue for the Hallsville School District just north of Columbia, Missouri. Missouri adopted the Construction Management at Risk (CMAR) delivery method in 2016, which delivers the design and construction of public facilities in a transparent, efficient and collaborative process.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.