S. M. Wilson Awarded $91 Million Building Program for Francis Howell School District

S. M. Wilson & Co. has been selected by Francis Howell School District to perform as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for its planned $91 million building program. Projects include a new Francis Howell North High School, construction on Henderson Elementary and Francis Howell North stadium and field work.

The program is part of Francis Howell’s $244 million bond issue passed in June 2020, the largest school bond issue to ever be passed in the state of Missouri. The project is also the first CMAR building program for a school district in St. Charles County.

Hoener Associates, Inc. is the architectural firm selected for the project. Pre-construction will begin immediately in collaboration with Hoener. Construction is set to begin Spring 2021 with an anticipated completion date in 2024.

Since Missouri adopted the CMAR delivery method in 2016, S. M. Wilson has created a strong portfolio of CMAR K-12 building programs for Districts including Ladue School District, Winfield R-IV School District and Hallsville R-IV School District. The Firm’s $1.8 billion in education experience and core values to build relationships while providing amazing client experiences has solidified S. M. Wilson as the premier CMAR K-12 builder.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.



