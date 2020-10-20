S. M. Wilson Breaks Ground on $6.5 Million Highland Public Safety Building In Highland, Il

S. M. Wilson & Co. has been selected by the City of Highland to perform as the General Contractor for their $6.5M Public Safety Building. The new 27,930 SF building will house the City’s Police, Fire and EMS Departments under one roof. The project officially broke ground on October 15, 2020.

S. M. Wilson was the lowest-bidder amongst a group of local contractors and the council’s vote was unanimous. A committee of public safety employees worked with the Architect to determine what would be needed for the new building. The project will provide the City’s emergency services the capacity to double all services in the future.

Loyet Architects is the architectural firm selected for the project. Throughout the bidding process, S. M. Wilson worked with the Architect to ensure all of the City Council’s questions and concerns were answered. Pre-Construction is already underway in collaboration with Loyet Architects and the City with an estimated completion date of summer 2021.

S. M. Wilson has been building in Illinois since the Firm’s founding in Granite City in 1921. Over the past 99 years, S. M. Wilson has maintained a field office and operations in Granite City while building area municipal facilitates, schools, office buildings and hospitals. S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

