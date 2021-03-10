S. M. Wilson Breaks Ground on Winfield R-IV School District Building Program

S. M. Wilson & Co. has officially broken ground on Winfield R-IV School District’s building program project in Winfield, Missouri. S. M. Wilson is serving as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the District’s $16 million 2020 Bond Issue. Projects include a new middle school as well as several other district-wide improvements.

On March 8th, students, staff, board members and residents from the local community came out to celebrate the start of the District’s new middle school project. S. M. Wilson was awarded the program in July 2020 and has already completed security improvements throughout the District. Construction will be complete by the start of the 2022 school year.

incite Design Studio (iDS) is the architect.

The project team selected for this project recently worked together on a highly successful $7.2 million CMAR Bond Issue for the Hallsville School District just north of Columbia, Missouri.

Since Missouri adopted the CMAR delivery method in 2016, S. M. Wilson has created a strong portfolio of CMAR K-12 building programs for Districts including Ladue School District, Hallsville R-IV School District and Francis Howell School District. The Firm’s $1.8 billion in education experience and core values to build relationships while providing amazing client experiences has solidified S. M. Wilson as the premier CMAR K-12 builder.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.