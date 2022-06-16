S. M. Wilson Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Bohnert Receives Outstanding Alumni Award from Webster University

Amanda Bohnert, Chief Marketing Officer for top St. Louis construction manager S. M. Wilson & Co., has received Webster University’s 2022 George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology Outstanding Alumni Award. Each year the business school honors alumni that have achieved outstanding success in their industry. Bohnert received a BA with a double major in Public Relations and Management as well as an MA in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Webster University. She currently is an Advisory Board member for the Walker School of Business & Technology.

Bohnert joined S. M. Wilson after graduation from Webster University. She was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2019. She strategically leads and coordinates all business development and marketing efforts to drive growth in existing and new markets. Her guidance, planning and oversight of initiatives to create an amazing client experience have directly contributed to the firm’s 80% repeat customer base and projected yearly growth of 100% in 2022. Bohnert chairs the firm’s ESOP Communications Committee and sits on the company’s Charitable Giving and Executive Committees.

She is actively involved in numerous professional and community organizations. Bohnert co-founded Women of STEEL, a women-centered group within the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) of Missouri with the mission to assist and support women’s professional growth in the construction industry. She serves on the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis Communications Committee and Ambassadors Network. She is a member of the Aligned Advisory Board. For ten years, Bohnert was on the board of the St. Louis Chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), winning the Striving for Excellence Chapter of the Year award during her term as president. She is certified by SMPS as a Professional Services Marketer (CPSM).

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

