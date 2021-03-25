S. M. Wilson, Chiodini to Start Construction of Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber CENTER

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Project partners joined City of Edwardsville officials in announcing that construction of a 65,000-square-foot teen center designed by Chiodini Architects and to be built by S. M. Wilson & Co. will begin construction on March 29.

S. M. Wilson Senior Project Manager Kerry Lorts said the recreational complex, known as The R.P. Lumber CENTER, will offer residents and surrounding communities a year-round option for skating, exercise and more. Features of the future facility will include a 175-meter surface indoor track for walkers and runners, a National Hockey League full-regulation-size indoor all-purpose ice rink, more than 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space dedicated to teens and a 100-plus-person capacity community space.

Other project partners are G&W Engineering, Oates and Associates, McClure Engineering and Alper Audi.

The complex, named in honor of major donor R.P. Lumber, is located adjacent to Edwardsville High School and Metro East Lutheran High School off Illinois Route 157 and Governors’ Parkway.

Lorts said the $10.8 million construction project has a projected May 2022 completion.