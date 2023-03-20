S. M. Wilson & Co. Adds Bernie Burtch as Project Director and Promotes Matt Frank

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has added Bernie Burtch and promoted Matt Frank to the roles of Project Directors. Burtch and Frank provide leadership and operational oversight on a variety of construction projects. They are responsible for ensuring that the entire team has the resources necessary and maintains high-level communication throughout each stage of the process to meet the Owner’s schedule, budget and community engagement expectations.

Burtch is assigned to new construction and renovation projects for Fox Schools and the Illinois Capital Development Board. Frank is managing the construction of the new Francis Howell North High School.

Burtch brings extensive understanding and knowledge of safety, compliance and federal contracting. He has more than 29 years of industry experience, including large government, education, community and healthcare projects up to $749 million. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering and Technology from Montana State University and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Construction Leadership Institute. Burtch earned the OSHA 30-hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry certification as well as USACE Construction Quality Management for Contractors certification.

Frank has 27 years of construction experience, with an extensive background in the institutional and healthcare industry. He has worked on over $90 Million of healthcare projects, including 10 years working with Barnes-Jewish Hospital, eight years with St. Louis Children’s Hospital and four years working with St. Louis University Hospital. He holds a BA in Business Management from Webster University, OSHA 30-hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry certification as well as his CHC (Certified Healthcare Constructor).

