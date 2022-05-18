S. M. Wilson & Co. breaks ground on $13.3 million projects at two elementary schools in the Fox C-6 School District

S. M. Wilson & Co. broke ground on $13.3 million renovation and addition projects at Antonia and Meramec Heights Elementary Schools in the Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Missouri this month. The projects will help the schools accommodate growing enrollment, maximize learning spaces and improve security and accessibility. S. M. Wilson is the general contractor. Building Resource Studio Architecture and Planning (BRS Architects) is the architect.

Since work must be completed while school is in session, ensuring campus safety, minimizing disruptions to students and limiting impacts to campus operations are primary focuses for S. M. Wilson.

Left: Meramec Heights Elementary School View from Back Courtyard

Right: Antonia Elementary Schools Courtyard View

Last month, students, parents, staff, board members and residents from the local community came out to celebrate two separate groundbreaking ceremonies to mark the beginning of construction.

The 20,994-square-foot, two-story addition at Antonia Elementary, located off of Old State Road M in Imperial, Missouri, includes additional classroom space as well as a new library, gym and art room. In addition to a new entrance, parent-drop off and playground, the project also features significant interior renovations of 3,740-square-feet to ensure ADA compliance as well as upgrades to the music room and school office.

The 25,859-square-foot, two-story addition at Meramec Heights Elementary, located off of Outer 21 Road in Arnold, Missouri, features new classrooms, gym, school office, cafeteria, kitchen and an expanded music and art room. The project also includes a new school entrance, parking lot and hard-surface playground. An additional 3,671-square-feet is being renovated.

Both projects will include new storm shelters and upgraded building security, including new exterior door keycard access and expanded security camera systems. Funding for these projects comes from a $40 million no-tax-rate-increase bond to improve the safety, security and accessibility of all buildings throughout the district. Prop P, which stands for Promise, Purpose and Progress, was overwhelmingly approved by voters in June 2020. Located in northeastern Jefferson County, Fox C-6 School District serves nearly 12,000 students.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

