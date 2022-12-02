S. M. Wilson & Co. Completes Construction of New Community Clinic for Hermann Area District Hospital

S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed construction of a new $1.7 million, state-of-the-art community clinic for Hermann Area District Hospital in Hermann, Missouri. The project included the interior remodel of the west portion of the Alco building into a 10,000-square-foot-clinic to serve area residents. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. SOA Architecture was the architect.

The new clinic features exam and treatment rooms, offices, medical clinic support spaces and a negative air isolation suite.

With more than $2 billion in healthcare facilities, S. M. Wilson has built significant in-patient and out-patient expansions for a variety of medical clients including BJC Healthcare, Mercy Healthcare, Washington University School of Medicine, Blessing Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children, among others.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.