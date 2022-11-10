S. M. Wilson & Co. Completes Work for Winfield R-IV School District’s $16 million Bond Program

S. M. Wilson & Co. recently completed work for Winfield R-IV School District’s $16 million bond program in Winfield, Missouri. Projects included the construction of a new middle school, new high school locker room and vocational agriculture (VoAg) additions, interior renovations to the existing middle school as well as other district-wide improvements. S. M. Wilson served as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR). incite Design Studio was the architect.

S. M. Wilson constructed the new 53,000-square-foot middle school adjacent to the existing high school. The existing middle school was transformed into a primary school with renovations adding restrooms, a resource room, teaching spaces and a new computer lab.

A new 5,600-square-foot VoAg building addition as well as a 2,150-square-foot locker room expansion were added to the high school. Additional improvements included district-wide security and accessibility upgrades.

Since work was completed while school was in session, ensuring campus safety, minimizing disruptions to students and staff and limiting impacts to campus operations were primary considerations for S. M. Wilson.

On September 23rd, students, parents, staff, board members and residents from the local community gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the official grand opening of the new middle school. Funding for these projects comes from a $16 million no-tax-rate-increase bond to modernize learning spaces and improve the safety, security and accessibility of all buildings throughout the district. Proposition K.I.D.S. was overwhelmingly approved by voters in June 2020. Located in Lincoln County, Winfield R-IV School District serves more than 1,500 students.

As the region’s leader in CMAR public school construction, S. M. Wilson is also currently serving as the CMAR for pre-k to 12th grade build programs for Francis Howell School District, Ladue School District, Caruthersville School District #18, Winfield School District and Hallsville School District. To date, the firm has managed $3.6 billion in CMAR projects. A total of 80% of the firm’s education work involves this delivery method. S. M. Wilson’s pre-k to 12th grade education industry expertise includes $1.5 billion in local work for more than 55 schools in more than 30 school districts, including construction of more than 6,000 classrooms.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.