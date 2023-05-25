S. M. Wilson & Co. expands technology focus with new Chief Technology Officer and Construction Technology Manager

Jamie Berson

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, is restructuring its technology department with the promotion of Jamie Berzon, CM-BIM to Chief Technology Officer and hiring of Brian Turner as Construction Technology Manager. Mark Patterson, who has been serving as the firm’s Chief Information Officer for nearly 18 years, will retire at the end of June. The team will shift focus from information technology to construction technology in order to enhance S. M. Wilson’s processes and operations.

“Using the most up-to-date construction technology helps our team create an amazing client experience throughout the construction process. Our tools, such as augmented reality, drones, laser scanning and more, increase vital communication and collaboration with our clients, the design team and our subcontractors and also allows for efficiency,” said Amy Berg, President.

Brian Turner

The shift to construction technology allows S. M. Wilson to be proactive and efficient, enhancing collaboration with Owners, design partners, going Beyond the Build. Within the past two years, the company has made several advancements in construction technology including the use of Destini for estimating, AutoDesk BUILD for project management, SmartPM for schedule management and GC Pay for subcontractor management. Furthermore S. M. Wilson has five licensed drone pilots, utilizing drone technology, Building Information Systems (BIM) and augmented reality on the majority of projects.

As the new Chief Technology Officer, Berzon spearheads all technology initiatives and deliverables, while driving innovation and implementing technological advancements to improve S. M. Wilson’s operational efficiency and support growth. Responsibilities include developing and executing the company’s technology strategy in alignment with firm goals, overseeing the implementation of new systems, and implementing and maintaining technology security policies and procedures to safeguard data. Berzon has worked at S. M. Wilson for 25 years, most recently as Construction Technology Manager.

Turner brings more than 22 years of experience in IT system management and technology for firms in the construction industry. In his role as Construction Technology Manager, Turner is overseeing and managing the firm’s information technology systems, infrastructure and services that support operations. He is also assisting with research and development of existing and new construction technology.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.