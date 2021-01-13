S. M. Wilson & Co. Expands with Two New Locations

Hires Greg Williams as Director of Client Development

S. M. Wilson & Co. a 100-year-old construction management and general contracting firm is celebrating its 100th year anniversary with the opening of two new locations Edwardsville, Ill. and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

S. M. Wilson was founded in 1921 in Granite City, Ill and is opening Edwardsville and Cape Girardeau locations to better serve its clients.

“In 2019, we launched a new strategic plan focused around providing our clients with an amazing experience. With the new office locations, we can be closer to our clients providing them more value and a personalized experience,” said Amy Berg, president.

Located at 222 1st Ave, Suite A, the Edwardsville office is managed by sr. project manager Kerry Lorts. Lorts has been with the firm for 10 years managing projects such as City Foundry STL and BJC Campus Renewal. Lorts is an Edwardsville native and is currently overseeing the new Highland Public Safety Building in Highland, Ill.

To support Lorts in providing more value and personalized experience for their clients, partners and employees throughout the state of Illinois, the firm has hired Greg Williams as director of client development. Williams joins S. M. Wilson’s client development team with 15 years of A/E/C, developer and property management sales experience.

Nick Martin sr. project development manager is managing the new Cape Girardeau location. The new office is located in the heart of the city at 145 S. Mount Auburn Rd., Suite A. Martin joined S. M. Wilson in September. He has 14 years of experience and is a Cape Girardeau native.

“S. M. Wilson remains focused on long-term sustainable growth centered around our clients,” said Berg. “We are dedicating the talent, processes and resources necessary and these two new locations reinforce that focus.”

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, Ill. and Cape Girardeau, Mo. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.