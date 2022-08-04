S. M. Wilson & Co. Hires Twelve Project Team Members

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has added twelve new employees who will work in project delivery roles. These new team members will help deliver successful projects throughout the region for education, healthcare, warehouse and manufacturing, civic and retail clients.
- David Amador – Assistant Superintendent
- Wendy Bruner – Project Accountant
- Wes Byrne – Project Manager
- Clay Collard – Project Manager
- Becky Geiger – Project Accountant
- Brandon Groom – Assistant Project Manager
- Caleb Horton – Project Engineer
- Greg Nanney – Project Superintendent
- Elle Osterreicher – Project Assistant
- Clayton Pezold – Project Engineer
- Ryan Phipps – Project Superintendent
- Chris Reid – Project Superintendent
ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.
S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.