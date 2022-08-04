S. M. Wilson & Co. Hires Twelve Project Team Members

Clay Collard

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has added twelve new employees who will work in project delivery roles. These new team members will help deliver successful projects throughout the region for education, healthcare, warehouse and manufacturing, civic and retail clients.

David Amador – Assistant Superintendent

Wendy Bruner – Project Accountant

Wes Byrne – Project Manager

Clay Collard – Project Manager

Becky Geiger – Project Accountant

Brandon Groom – Assistant Project Manager

Caleb Horton – Project Engineer

Greg Nanney – Project Superintendent

Elle Osterreicher – Project Assistant

Clayton Pezold – Project Engineer

Ryan Phipps – Project Superintendent

Chris Reid – Project Superintendent

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

