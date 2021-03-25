S. M. Wilson & Co. Named Top Place for Women to Work in New Report

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis Recognizes S. M. Wilson & Co. for Demonstrating A Strong Commitment to Workplace Gender Equity.

Today, on Equal Pay Day, S. M. Wilson was recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL) as a top place for women to work in the fourth annual “Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.” S. M. Wilson was recognized as one of 21 St. Louis employers demonstrating excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity – leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention.

“We are thrilled to be one of this year’s honorees! Being a woman in an industry predominantly and historically pursued by men does not have to be the incredible struggle it was decades ago. Fortunately, women have pioneered their way into most construction-related careers. I’m proud to serve as President of a company committed to an inclusive work environment and a place where females can thrive,” said Amy Berg, President of S. M. Wilson.

The Women in the Workplace Scorecard recognizes 21 small, medium and large companies in the St. Louis region who showed a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies and best practices, including demonstrating results with women in a minimum of 28 percent of top leadership roles; a minimum of 25 percent of women in the top 10 percent of the most highly compensated employees; a starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage; and family-friendly flexible work policies and recruitment and retention programs targeted at advancing women.

Unlike most “Best Places to Work” reports that rely on employee opinion surveys, the Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard looked at objective criteria and outcomes. Through a blind data review process by a seven-person panel, the Scorecard evaluates company employment practices and their impact on gender diversity. Designated organizational representatives were asked to answer specific questions based on existing policies, practices or employee data.

“The pandemic and resulting recession have truly highlighted the importance of advancing policies and practices that benefit working women and families. Otherwise, we are at risk of eliminating the significant gains women have earned in the workplace over the last decade,” said Keri Koehler, executive director of WFSTL. “Our St. Louis honorees, recognized for their efforts throughout 2020, have demonstrated a strong commitment to women in the workplace, especially during these challenging times.”

For access to the full report, visit www.wfstl.org/women-in-the-workplace-initiative.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.