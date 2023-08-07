S. M. Wilson & Co. Names Rebecca Cornatzer as Interim President

S. M. Wilson & Co. has named Rebecca Cornatzer as Interim President following the departure of Amy Berg.

Cornatzer has twenty years of management experience in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. She currently serves as the firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer and has been with S. M. Wilson since 2017.

S. M. Wilson’s core leadership team established in 2019, will remain in place. In addition to Cornatzer, the firm will be led and managed by four additional executive committee members Mark Cochran, Chief Operating Officer; Mike Mangiore, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Meeks, Vice President of Pre-Construction and Estimating and Amanda Bohnert, Chief Marketing Officer.

Earlier this year, S. M. Wilson strengthened its leadership team by adding three Directors of Operations, Kerry Lorts, Jason Gasawski and Patrick Aylesworth.

“We are grateful to Amy for her contributions during her time with S. M. Wilson and wish her our best. We are solidly positioned to continue on our path of growth and success and look forward to the future,” stated Cornatzer.

S. M. Wilson will be conducting an extensive search for the next president.

S. M. Wilson & Co. was founded in 1921 and is a 100% employee-owned construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with a track record of excellence. The firm’s revenue is up nearly 70% year over year and is one of the top general contractors/construction managers in the area.

