S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Brandon Groom to Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Brandon Groom to Project Manager. Groom, who has seven years of construction industry experience, joined S. M. Wilson as an Assistant Project Manager in 2022. In his new role as Project Manager, Groom is responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with the design and engineering teams to ensure projects are delivered successfully. He is currently working on the new $56 million Illinois Environmental Protection Agency office and laboratory in Springfield, IL.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.