S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Chris Watkins to Project Superintendent

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Chris Watkins to Project Superintendent. Watkins is responsible for coordinating all job site activities and ensuring project success by making sure that all employees and contractors adhere to the schedule, quality expectations, work safely and follow environment regulations. Watkins is currently assigned to remodel projects for long-time client, Target.

Throughout the past four years, Watkins has held positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He previously was an intern through S. M. Wilson’s Field Engineer Intern Program. Watkins is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in Construction Management.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

