S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Four Team Members

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has promoted four team members. Anna Eisenbath and Gwen Arenberg have been elevated to Project Managers. Anthony Garza will become an Assistant Superintendent and Rebecca Reifel has been promoted to Assistant Project Manager. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is a 100% employee-owned company.

Anthony Garza has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent. He joined S. M. Wilson in 2019 as an intern and was hired as a Field Engineer. He has worked on keystone projects including the City Foundry STL, MetLife, Alton School District and the Target School Library Makeover Program, an initiative between Target and the Heart of America Foundation. In this new role, Garza will supervise Target projects in Mission, KS and St. Joseph, MO. He is responsible for delivering successful projects that align with S. M. Wilson standards by ensuring safety, quality, cost control, compliance and adherence to schedules.

Anna Eisenbath has been promoted to Project Manager. During her six years at S. M. Wilson Eisenbath has served as a project engineer and assistant project manager. She has worked on several projects, including the Ladue High School, Nestle-Purina and multiple Target renovations throughout the region. She and her team have delivered the top-scoring projects for Target throughout the country.

Gwen Arenberg joined S. M. Wilson in 2019 as a project engineer. Her architectural design background has been instrumental to projects such as Columbia College, Link in the Loop and the Ladue School District. As Project Managers, Eisenbath and Arenberg will be responsible for administrative functions on designated projects, including scheduling, leading progress meetings, tracking costs and maintaining all project information, including transmittals, submittals and RFIs.

Rebecca Reifel has been promoted to Assistant Project Manager. She joined S. M. Wilson last year as a project engineer with a background in structural engineering. Reifel will be responsible for assisting Project Managers with all project administrative functions and will be leading several Target renovation projects.



S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and government projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Photo Above: Anthony Garza, Anna Eisenbath, Gwen Arenberg, Rebecca Reifel

