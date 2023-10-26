S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Kim von der Heyde to Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction management and contracting firm, recently expanded its number of project managers on its operations team with the promotion of Kim von der Heyde, LEED AP BD+C, to Project Manager.

Von Der Heyde has been with the company for 4 ½ years. During her time with S. M. Wilson, she has worked on many successful projects including the Pattonville School District 2018 Capital Development program, Fox Sports St. Louis, Loy-Lange Box Company and Francis Howell North High School.

S. M. Wilson’s Project Director Matt Frank, CHC, commented that over the past year, Kim has taken on a big role with the new Francis Howell North High School project by leading the onsite efforts of project manager and client relations.

“Kim is building great relationships with the District, Design Team, and Subcontracting community. Her efforts will help to ensure successful project completion and many future opportunities for S. M. Wilson with the Francis Howell District and others,” Frank said.

Von Der Heyde joined S. M. Wilson in 2019 and has most recently worked as an Assistant Project Manager. She has 21 years of experience. She has earned degrees from Stevens Institute of Business and University of Missouri – St. Louis. Prior to joining S. M. Wilson, she worked at two other area general contractors, specializing in commercial, industrial, pharmaceutical, educational and healthcare construction. While at S. M. Wilson, von der Heyde’s work has focused on the firm’s K-12 education projects as well as industrial and commercial projects.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis with an office in Edwardsville, IL. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.