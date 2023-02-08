S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members

Ayo Ojolola

Emily Echele

David Rall

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager.

As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with the design and engineering teams to ensure projects are delivered successfully.

Emily Echele joined S. M. Wilson in 2018 as an intern through the firm’s Project Engineer Intern Program. Since then, she has served as a project engineer and assistant project manager, working on a variety of projects including City Foundry STL and MetLife. She is currently working on the $105 million Ladue School District project, which includes renovations and additions to Ladue Middle School, Old Bonhomme Elementary School and Spoede Elementary School.

Ayo Ojolola has worked at S. M. Wilson over the past eight years in a variety of roles in the field, office and pre-construction departments. With his breadth of construction knowledge and experience, he has been assigned to several of the firm’s significant projects including the new IKEA in St. Louis, BJC Campus Renewal, and City Foundry STL. He is also currently working on the $105 million Ladue School District project.

David Rall joined S. M. Wilson as an intern and has been working as a project engineer on several projects for Von Maur department stores. As Assistant Project Manager, he is now responsible for the bidding schedule, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, and maintaining the day-to-day operations of the jobsite. He is currently working on a Von Maur in Philadelphia.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.