S. M. Wilson & Co. promotes Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has promoted Travis Schmitt to Project Superintendent. Schmitt has held previous positions with S. M. Wilson as Assistant Superintendent and Field Engineer. He currently is leading the field team for the new, $34 million Spoede Elementary, which is being built as part of the $112 million Prop L Ladue bond program. Schmitt is a graduate of Southwestern Illinois College with a degree in Construction Management.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and government projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

