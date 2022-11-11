S. M. Wilson & Co. Recognized as a 2022 Winning Workplace by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has been recognized by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly as a 2022 Winning Workplace. Just thirteen St. Louis employers were recognized for creating a work culture where employees thrive and grow personally and professionally.

“We have a people first mentality at S. M. Wilson. Our culture focuses on going Beyond the Build by enriching the lives of employees, customers and partners,” said Amy Berg, president of S. M. Wilson. “We do this by providing a collaborative, trusting environment and unique, personalized benefits that support our employees and their families.” S. M. Wilson has committed to ensuring safe, welcoming, and inclusive work environments as an Impact Champion of the AGC of America’s Culture of CARE initiative. Earlier this year, the Company was recognized as a top workplace for women by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

Through SKILLED, S. M. Wilson’s Construction Career Education Program, the company creates opportunities and engages with local schools and non-profit organizations to inspire the future of construction, prioritizing those that have historically been excluded from the AEC industry including women and People of Color. S. M. Wilson also supports communities where we live, work, build and play through our corporate giving program, #SMWill that includes a donation match and volunteer day for employees.

Celebrating its 101st year, S. M. Wilson is a 100% employee-owned firm that centers its work environment around company values of relationships, trust and integrity. Competitive benefits include employee stock, 401K match, paid family leave, college savings match, college loan assistance, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance program, gym membership reimbursement and paid fall and winter breaks to support employees as they spend time with family and friends.

S. M. Wilson gathers employee feedback through employee surveys, one-on-one interviews, industry benchmarking and salary surveys in order to continue to develop a robust company culture.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.