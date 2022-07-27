S. M. Wilson & Co. Recognized as Top Workplace for Women by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis

S. M. Wilson & Co., a top St. Louis-based construction manager, has been recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL) as a top place for women to work in the fifth annual Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard.

Honorees are selected for demonstrating excellence in four areas of workplace gender equity – leadership, compensation, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention.

Amy Berg

“Being a woman in an industry predominantly and historically pursued by men does not have to be the incredible struggle it was decades ago. Fortunately, women have pioneered their way into most construction-related careers. I’m proud to serve as president of a company committed to an inclusive work environment and a place where females can thrive,” said Amy Berg, president of S. M. Wilson.

S. M. Wilson was recognized as one of 24 St. Louis employers that demonstrate a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies, and best practices.

These include:

Minimum of 28 percent of top leadership roles held by women

Minimum of 25 percent of women in the top 10 percent of the most highly compensated employees

Starting wage higher than the Missouri minimum wage

Family-friendly flexible work policies, including flexible working schedules as well as work-from-home and telecommuting options

Two or more weeks of paid family and/or parental leave

Development and advancement programs to recruit, retain and promote female employees

Currently, 25% of the company’s employees, 30% of leadership and 43% of executive leadership are female, far surpassing the construction industry standard.

“This year’s honorees are committed to helping women in the workplace thrive in our region, and they continue to overcome pandemic challenges by ensuring their policies and practices meet the current needs of women,” said Carrie Crompton, executive director of WFSTL. “Many women in the St. Louis region have not returned to the workforce due to a lack of childcare and equitable workplace benefits. The purpose of the Women’s Foundation’s annual Scorecard report is to educate area employers on how to create workplaces where women can be successful.”

The St. Louis-based construction manager launched Wilson Women in the fall of 2019 to provide women in the firm an opportunity for relationship building, community service, mentorship, networking and learning opportunities. The firm continues to develop resources and programs to empower women and promote change through the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee driven by Diversity Manager, Maggie Farrell.

S. M. Wilson was also a WFSTL’s Women in the Workforce: Employment Scorecard Honoree in 2020. WFSTL is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing the economic success of women in the area through workplace change, public policy change, and individual support.

To access to the full report, visit wfstl.org.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and government projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Share this: Tweet



