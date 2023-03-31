S. M. Wilson & Co. Recognized as Top Workplace for Women by Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis For Third Consecutive Year

L to R: Emily Echele, Nichole Geiger, Elaine Eftimoff

For the third consecutive year, S. M. Wilson & Co. has been recognized by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis (WFSTL) as a top place for women to work in the annual Women in the Workplace: Employment Scorecard. Honorees of the sixth annual award program were selected based on data submitted about structural efforts and outcomes to advance women through compensation, leadership, flexible work policies, and recruitment and retention initiatives.

S. M. Wilson was recognized as one of 21 St. Louis employers that demonstrate a strong commitment to women in the workplace through measurable outcomes, key policies, and best practices. Currently, 23% of the company’s employees, 32% of leadership and 50% of executive leadership are female, far surpassing the construction industry standard.

“Women have a pivotal role in construction. By incorporating diverse perspectives at all levels, valuing and affirming the lived experiences of people, working together and gaining input from those being directly impacted by decisions, we are changing policies to create more inclusive work environments and advancing innovation in the industry,” said Maggie Farrell, Diversity and Human Resources Manager of S. M. Wilson.

The St. Louis-based construction manager launched Wilson Women in the fall of 2019 to provide women in the firm an opportunity for relationship building, community service, mentorship, networking and learning opportunities. The firm continues to develop resources and programs to empower women and promote change through the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

Over the past year, Wilson Women have been recognized for their advancements and achievements in the industry and community, including:

President Amy Berg was selected as board chair for Wyman Center, a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering teens from economically disadvantaged circumstances to lead successful lives and build strong communities.

Diversity and Human Resources Manager Maggie Farrell was named the 2022 Inclusion Champion by the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers and a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Bohnert co-founded Women of STEEL, a women-centered group within the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) of Missouri with the mission to assist and support women’s professional growth in the construction industry.

Project Manager Emily Echle was named the 2023 Construction Leadership Council Steering Committee Vice Chair for AGC.

WFSTL is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing the economic success of women in the area through workplace change, public policy change, and individual support. For more information, visit wfstl.org.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Photo above (L to R): Jamie Berzon, Joyce Glass, Amanda Bohnert, Rebecca Cornatzer, Kelly Santacruz, Maggie Farrell, Kim von der Hyde