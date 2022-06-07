S. M. Wilson & Co. Selected as Construction Manager at Risk for Pattonville School District’s $111M Prop S Bond Issue

S. M. Wilson & Co. has been contracted as Construction Manager at Risk for Pattonville School District’s $111 million Prop S no-tax-rate-increase bond issue, which will fund six years of projects at every school in the district. Projects include adding classrooms to accommodate enrollment; providing safety and maintenance improvements; and updating school facilities to meet teaching and learning needs. Pre-construction and design will begin immediately and construction is anticipated to start in Spring of 2023. This is the sixth bond issue contract that Pattonville has awarded S. M. Wilson over the last 21 years.

“We are honored to continue to serve as a trusted partner for the Pattonville School District during the design and construction phases of this exciting district-wide project,” said Amy Berg, President at S. M. Wilson. “This project continues to grow our public school portfolio with the Construction Manager at Risk delivery method, which offers the greatest benefits and checks and balances for education projects of this magnitude. We have a team of CMAR experts and have created specified processes to allow public school districts the maximum return on their investments.”

As the area leader in CMAR public school construction, S. M. Wilson also is currently serving as the CMAR for pre-k to 12th grade build programs for Francis Howell School District, Ladue School District, Caruthersville School District #18, Winfield School District and Hallsville School District.

To date, the firm has managed $3.6 billion in CMAR projects. A total of 80% of the firm’s education work involves this delivery method. S. M. Wilson’s pre-k to 12th grade education industry expertise includes $1.5 billion in local work for over 55 schools in more than 30 school districts, including construction of more than 6,000 classrooms. Since the majority of this work occurs in occupied campuses, a primary focus of the projects is ensuring campus safety, minimizing disruptions to students and limiting impacts to campus operations.

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

