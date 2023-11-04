S. M. Wilson & Co. to Manage Construction of Northwest R-1 School District’s 2023 Bond Projects

S. M. Wilson & Co. is now working with Northwest R-I School District as its Construction Manager at Risk (CMaR) to manage the projects approved through Proposition S. Last spring, the voters approved Northwest School District’s zero-tax increase bond issue for $28 Million to fund district-wide improvements. Paragon Architecture provides professional architectural services.

Through Proposition S, every district building will be touched in some way as part of a safety and security renovation plan and the bond projects are separated into two phases. Improvements include the construction of a gymnasium addition at House Springs Elementary; the addition of an ADA lift at Maple Grove Elementary; renovations, additions, site safety and security to Valley Middle School; security vestibule upgrade at Woodridge Middle School; improvements to the district’s Bus Barn; site circulation, playground, and security vestibule upgrades at multiple elementary schools, and multiple improvements to Northwest High School including exterior classroom wing enclosures and a multipurpose athletics addition.

S. M. Wilson has worked in partnership with over 35 school districts in Missouri and Illinois, including, but not limited to: Ladue School District; Francis Howell School District; Pattonville School District; Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 and Alton Community Unit School District #3.





Rendering of the new addition at Northwest HS, courtesy of Paragon Architecture.